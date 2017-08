RICHMOND, Va. — The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has increased.

“Because of stronger than anticipated sales, the jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has just been increased to an estimated $350 million,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 258,890,850.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.