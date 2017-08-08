× Les Crepes opening second location in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — A local creperie is filling a hole in the Carytown restaurant scene.

Les Crepes is opening a second location at 3325 W. Cary St., adding to its current restaurant at Stony Point Fashion Park, chef and co-owner Fernando Lozada confirmed.

It will take over the 3,500-square-foot space once occupied by C Street Restaurant & Wine Bar, which closed in November.

Les Crepes is scheduled to make its Carytown debut during the first week of September, Lozada said.

“It was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” he said. “Carytown has a lot of restaurants and we can’t wait to add our take to the area.”

With the help of business partner Mauro Pompili, the family-owned eatery first opened in 2014 near the Dick’s Sporting Goods concourse at Stony Point.

True to its name, Les Crepes specializes in sweet and savory crepe dishes, including its signature brownie crepe and crepe cake, as well as seafood and carbonara crepes.

