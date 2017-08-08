RICHMOND, Va. — As students around Virginia head back to school, CBS 6 wants to help families celebrate the momentous occasion. Share your back-to-school photos with us and you may see your child on TV. You can submit photos via the WTVR app, post them on the CBS 6 Facebook page, or click the submit button below the photo gallery.
See your children’s Back-to-School photos on TV
-
How you can help fight childhood cancer this weekend
-
Pups take over CBS 6 for ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’
-
Win BBQ in the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center
-
Win FREE Corvette Scratcher tickets from CBS 6!
-
Students taunt bus driver with threats, pencils
-
-
‘Suspicious’ bag that closed parking deck belonged to news crew
-
Win family 4-pack to ‘Fan Experience Night’ at the Diamond
-
Abandoned Elkhart Middle property costs tens of thousands to maintain
-
Overturned camper causes big backups on I-95 north in Hanover
-
Interim superintendent on speeding buses report: ‘I want to be at zero’
-
-
Man injured after car veers off I-95, down steep embankment
-
4 people ejected in multi-vehicle wreck on Monument Avenue
-
Family of 3 rescued from James River