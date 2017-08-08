× 12th Annual Filipino Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

Visit the Philippines without leaving Virginia at the 12th Annual Filipino Festival – August 11 $ 12

Virginia’s largest Filipino Festival is known for its warm and friendly atmosphere, its delicious dishes such as lumpia, lechon, empanada, pancit, adobo and non-stop entertainment that include traditional and contemporary performances, live bands, audience participation, and plenty of line-dancing. Also there are crafts and games for the children, plenty of vendors, and a 5K fun run-walk for muscular dystrophy. The bands headlining the event are NO BS! Brass Band, Remnants Rock ‘N Soul, Cedar Creek and Pinoy Republik. Admission is free.

The Festival is the church’s largest friend and fund-raising community event of the year. The Filipino population at OLL (OLL is a culturally diverse Catholic Church community with over 1500 families) is an active 5% of the church’s 1500 registered families, but the enthusiasm and camaraderie the Festival generates from the church’s diverse population help to comprise the volunteer base.

The Filipino Festival charities include the Aileen Colorado Fund for Muscular Dystrophy, the Richmond chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Hospital, the Lakeside Rescue Squad, Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, and the church’s community-wide, and outreach programs. Additionally, the Festival provides scholarships to students at the parish’s blue-ribbon school which is open to children of all faiths. The Festival is from 5-10pm on Friday, August 11, and from 10am-10pm on Saturday, August 12. For more information and full menu items, go to www.filipinofestival.org or phone (804) 262-7315.