Suspect in Petersburg robbery also tried to buy chicken with fake cash

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police hope someone will recognize the suspect in a bizarre set of crimes in Petersburg.

Police say a man tried to pass counterfeit money at a convenience store on Saturday afternoon and then he returned Sunday morning with a gun.

"He picked the moment there was no one in the store," said Merrkea Smith, the clerk on duty Sunday morning.

She told CBS 6 the man walked in around eight Sunday morning, one of the first customers of the day.

He walked to the counter and placed a back pack down and unzipped it.

"I thought he was going through his bag, like to get the money out," Smith said. "But he pulled out a gun and he was like, give him everything that's in the register".

The 23-year-old cashier looked down and said she saw the suspects finger on the trigger, but she wasn't thinking about the cash in the register. "All I could think about was my daughter".

Employees said he is the same man who walked into the convenience store just after two Saturday afternoon and tried to purchase a 12-piece chicken dinner for $11.99 and a drink.

Employee's say he handed over three $5 bills but the cashier says they were counterfeit.

Smith says all the employees agree the man on Saturday with cash in his hand is the same man with a gun in his hand on Sunday. "Same guy, absolutely positive".

Police said they have concerns that the suspect came back twice and that he had his finger on the trigger.

The suspect is described as a black male, five foot eight, weighing about 150 pounds and 20 to 30 years of age, wearing all black clothes, a black back pack and a black handgun.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.