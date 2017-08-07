× School Board votes to perform maintenance on George Mason Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond School Board members voted to perform maintenance on George Mason Elementary before the start of the upcoming school year, despite calls for a new replacement school.

At Monday’s School Board meeting, school administration voted to complete the recommended maintenance and agreed to conduct monthly indoor air quality tests to “ensure the safety of students and staff.”

#rpsschoolboard votes to approve first 2 on recommendations here & move as quickly as possible to get building "we need" @CBS6 @RPS_Schools pic.twitter.com/kFbHRyuGBg — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 7, 2017

This comes one week after George Mason parents and teachers demanded a new school, saying enough is enough. They talked about mice, leaking air conditioners, falling ceiling tiles, overflowing toilets, the perpetual smell of natural gas and heat and air conditioning units not working.

At Monday’s meeting, new George Mason principal Rose Ferguson told the School Board that the conditions at school “are unacceptable.”

Last week, Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said there is no evidence of natural gas in the building and environmental experts deemed the building safe.

School administration recommends building a new school adjacent to the current one, which would cost the city between $22-35 million.

#RPSschoolboard also votes to make Mason a priority for next school year. Bring proposal for Mason at Oct 16th meeting @CBS6 @RPS_Schools — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 7, 2017

The School Board voted to make the East End school a priority for next school season. School leaders will present a new proposal at an October 16 meeting.

School leaders say they will do everything in their power to work with city council to find funding to build a new school.

Board chairwoman Dawn Page: when will this city make education a priority? We need $$$ @CBS6 @RPS_Schools #rpsschoolboard — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 7, 2017

Melissa Hipolit will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.