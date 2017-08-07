Man wanted for masturbating inside Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man is wanted for indecent exposure after police say he was seen masturbating inside the H&M store in Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police said the incident reportedly happened inside the store, located at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with short hair and a dark complexion. He was seen wearing a T-shirt, colorful denim shorts with white stripes and a Michael Jordan cap.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.