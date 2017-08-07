Interim superintendent admits RPS isn’t doing enough to fill 109 teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. — The Interim Superintendent for Richmond Public Schools admitted to the School Board Monday night that the school system was not doing a good job responding to applicants for RPS jobs.

Tommy Kranz said there are currently 109 teacher vacancies within the system.

Interim RPS Superintendebt tells board there are 109 teacher vacancies in the school system right now. @CBS6 @RPS_Schools #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 7, 2017

Last year, there were 60-something teacher vacancies when school started.

He said there are roughly 160 total vacancies within the system right now, which includes other positions.

Last year at this time the teacher vacancy number was around 60 something, according to interim super @CBS6 @RPS_Schools #rpsschoolboard — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 7, 2017

Kranz said there are plenty of applicants for the positions, but the school system has been very slow at returning applicants’ phone calls, and they weren’t customer friendly.

Kranz said RPS is addressing the issue, and he hoped to ultimately get the teacher vacancy number to zero.

Melissa Hipolit will have more on the RPS meeting on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.