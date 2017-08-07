Henrico residents cool off with free ice cream on hot summer day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- On a hot summer day, nothing is better than the sound of an ice cream truck driving through your neighborhood.

On a recent day, the man inside that ice cream truck was meteorologist Tom Patton, who had a big surprise for some Henrico families.

Patton, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, handed out some tasty treats in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“Hey, we’re giving away free ice cream today. This is a part of CBS 6 Gives and we’re just driving around looking for some hot neighborhoods like this one,” said Patton. “Whatever you want just point to it or tell me what you’d like.”

Patton gave out some hugs and helped cool down some Henrico residents.

“Well it’s 92 degrees, our mission was very successful, now it’s time for me to chill out with a little ice cream myself.