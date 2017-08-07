Engage, Educate, Implement & Collaborate

RICHMOND, Va. – The annual Black Alumni Networking Expo (BANExpo) is a great resource where college students can gather to “engage, educate, implement and collaborate” with each other. The mission is to give participants the tools to succeed both personally and professionally. Jonathan King, Co-Founder shared the details for the 4th Annual Black Alumni Networking Expo that happens Friday, August 11th and continues through Sunday, August 13th in Washington D.C. For more information you can visit https://www.banexpo.org/