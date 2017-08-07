× Artist Hamilton Glass takes over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram. This year the theme is “RVA Makers.”

What are makers, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Last year, Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

On Tuesday, artist Hamilton Glass will host the weekly take over.

The Philadelphia born artist moved to Richmond in 2007, about two years after he received his architecture degree from Hampton University.

He’s created art his whole life, but in 2013 shifted away from architectural design to focus on art full time.

“The moment I created a mural I fell in love with the process and the idea of the community consuming my ideas I knew this was something I would love to do for a living,” Hamilton Glass said.

He has made many public places his canvas and strives to connect his work to the community.

“I work with directly with nonprofits and community organizers that service the areas in which my art resides,” he said.

Not only will you discover his art locally, but keep your eyes open when out of town. His art is featured in D.C., Farmville, Norfolk and even San Francisco. The most recent public art piece was created in Roanoke at the Lofts at West Station.

Follow the @CBS6 Instagram Tuesday, August 9, as Hamilton Glass shares his art, talks about his favorite collaborators and spots in Richmond. He even has some free prizes to give away, so make sure to tune in throughout the day.

At the end of the day, every host answers the question, “What is your dream for Richmond?”

Hamilton Glass is promoting Art 180 as his nonprofit of choice if he wins the #CBS6Takeover. Voting will open in September.