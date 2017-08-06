VCU Massey Cancer Center aims to improve triple negative breast cancer treatments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, which is world-renowned for its cancer research and clinical trials, recently renewed its National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation.

The NCI is the federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training.

Massey is one of 66 cancer centers in the country -- and one of just two centers in Virginia -- with the NCI designation.

That means millions of dollars are going towards research and trials and also helps in recruiting some of the best clinicians in the field.

VCU Massey Cancer Center Director Dr. Gordon Ginder said their mission to find new and innovative ways to treat all cancers, but specifically in the fight against breast cancer.

Ginder said the facility wants to make more advances treating one of the most aggressive types of cancer: triple negative breast cancer.

"So we have specific research focused on those high risk type of breast cancers where we still need to get better outcomes,” Ginder said.

In fact, there are 22 breast cancer trials now underway at Massey and even more are in progress considering all the types of cancers doctors treat at the center.