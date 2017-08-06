New Kent widow attacked, robbed by man posing as delivery driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Residents of a quiet New Kent neighborhood are upset after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in her home in broad daylight.

New Kent County deputies responded to the 600 block of Colony Trail in The Colonies neighborhood in Lanexa just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said a man walked up the home pretending to be delivering a package. The woman opened the door, and the suspect attacked her, ransacked her home and stole her car.

JoAnn Oden has lived across the street from the elderly woman for 20 years and knows her well.

"Just disbelief. Disbelief that it could happen to her since she's so sweet,” said Oden. “Would do anything in the world for you. I had cancer, and she was over here bringing us good things to eat and just doing anything in the world that she could for you."

The victim, who was taken to the hospital, is expected to be recover.

"They definitely hurt her. I know she's got a broken rib. And they said there was blood on the floor,” said Oden.

Deputies said the victim told them that she thought two men were involved. Right now, they detectives don't have any suspect descriptions.

Clay Smith lives a couple of houses from the victim. He says he was shocked that it happened in broad daylight off the community's main road.

"People coming in with boats, driving in. A lot of these houses are weekend homes, so it's a very busy area,” he said.

Neighbors said the victim lost her husband just a few months ago and lives alone. Now, neighbors are stepping in to help anyway they can.

"The neighborhood has really gathered around," Smith said. "A bunch of us are going over this afternoon to help clean up the house and get it all back in order before she gets home."

Smith believes it was an isolated attack, but he's using the scary situation as a teachable moment for his kids.

"Don't open the door or anything like that if it's not somebody you know. Whether or not it's a package, tell them to leave them on the front porch,” he said.

Deputies said it is critical that they find the stolen car. They are on the lookout for a 2007 white, four-door Mercury Milan with VA tags 1184WG.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information that could help detectives, call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 8104-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.