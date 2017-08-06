Man killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Man posing as delivery driver attacks homeowner
Atlee softball team disqualified from World Series for Snapchat post
Pastor, Henrico school board member arrested for DUI
Temporary break from the muggy weather
Loved ones remember two lives claimed by ‘mighty’ James River

Rain, severe storms possible Monday

Posted 8:47 am, August 6, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. --  Sunday morning was quite comfortable with low humidity and lows in the 50s for much of the area.

A storm system will spread muggy air back into the region Sunday night into Monday.  There will be some occasional showers and storms throughout the day.  Rainfall totals will be higher across northern Virginia.

Photo Gallery

There is the potential some of the storms may be strong to severe with hail and strong wind gusts.  The severe threat will end late Monday evening.

Rain will move out Tuesday, followed by a slight drop in humidity for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.  It will turn muggy again for the rest of the week with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: