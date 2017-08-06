Rain, severe storms possible Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday morning was quite comfortable with low humidity and lows in the 50s for much of the area.

A storm system will spread muggy air back into the region Sunday night into Monday. There will be some occasional showers and storms throughout the day. Rainfall totals will be higher across northern Virginia.

There is the potential some of the storms may be strong to severe with hail and strong wind gusts. The severe threat will end late Monday evening.

Rain will move out Tuesday, followed by a slight drop in humidity for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. It will turn muggy again for the rest of the week with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: