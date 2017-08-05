Woman stabbed in neck in Mosby Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital early Saturday morning in Richmond's Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

Officials said someone called 911 after they saw a woman stabbed in the neck in the 1900 block of Redd Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said the victim is expected to be ok.

Investigators said they know who the suspect is and are working to track them down.

