Woman stabbed in neck in Mosby Court

Posted 9:34 pm, August 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:15PM, August 5, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital early Saturday morning in Richmond's Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

Officials said someone called 911 after they saw a woman stabbed in the neck in the 1900 block of Redd Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said the victim is expected to be ok.

Investigators said they know who the suspect is and are working to track them down.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.