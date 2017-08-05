UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea for its continued intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing and violations of UN resolutions.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaking at the Security Council meeting where the vote took place, said, “Monday, we said that the time for talking was over and that it was time for action. Today you’re going to see the action. It’s going to hit hard but it’s going to make a strong point to North Korea that all this ICBM and this nuclear irresponsibility has to stop.”

Two recent ICBM launches by North Korea prompted a call for action by many UN members.

With 15 votes in favor, Resolution 2371 was passed unanimously.

The resolution targets North Korea’s primary exports, including coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood. The sanctions also target other revenue streams, such as banks and joint ventures with foreign companies.

The sanctions will slash North Korea’s annual export revenue of $3 billion by more than a third, according to a statement from Haley’s office.

The resolution represents “the strongest sanctions ever imposed in response to a ballistic missile test,” the statement said.