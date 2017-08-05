Man shot near Fairfield Library; teen arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded near the Fairfield Library in Henrico County Friday night. Officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Creighton Road and Laburnum Ave in Henrico’s East End just before 9:05 p.m.

Officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital. There has been no update on his condition.

Police have since arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting. The suspect’s name has not been released due to his age.

An 18-year-old man arrested in the area shortly after the shooting was initially believed to be involved in the shooting, however he was later just charged with carrying a concealed weapon and it was determine he was not involved in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.