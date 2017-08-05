Man posing as delivery driver attacks homeowner
Atlee softball team disqualified from World Series for Snapchat post
Pastor, Henrico school board member arrested for DUI
Temporary break from the muggy weather
Loved ones remember two lives claimed by ‘mighty’ James River

Nearly 700,000 Chevy, GMC trucks recalled

Posted 9:27 pm, August 5, 2017, by

General Motors has recalled hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue.

The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“If [the power steering] assist is lost and suddenly returned, the driver could lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash,” NHTSA said in a public document.

The cars are particularly vulnerable to the issue when a driver performs low-speed turns, according to NHTSA.

More than 690,000 vehicles — model year 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks — are potentially affected by the issue.

GM is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take their vehicles into a dealer, where they can receive free of charge a software update to fix the issue.

Drivers can check to see if their car is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA’s website.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782.