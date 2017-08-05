Atlee softball team disqualified from Junior League Softball World Series for Snapchat post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- The Cinderella run of the Atlee Junior Softball All-Stars to their World Series final came to abrupt end Saturday morning.

Hours before facing a team from Ohio, the Atlee Juniors were disqualified because of an inappropriate post on Snapchat.

The post showed six members of the team giving the middle finger with the caption, “watch out host.”

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to Atlee's Little League secretary but has not yet received a comment.

Kevin Fountain, Director of Media Relations for Little League Baseball and Softball, said the post led to the team's disqualification.

"After discovering a recent inappropriate social media post involving members of Atlee Little League’s Junior League Softball tournament team, the Little League International Tournament Committee has removed the Southeast Region from the 2017 Junior League Softball World Series for violation of Little League’s policies regarding unsportsmanlike conduct, inappropriate use of social media, and the high standard that Little League International holds for all its participants," Fountain said in a statement. "The Tournament Committee will advance the Host Region from Kirkland American/National Little League to participate in the championship game, scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at 3 p.m. eastern time in Kirkland, Wash."

The team that Atlee beat in the semifinals from Kirkland, Washington, received the berth in the title game against Ohio and lost 7-1.

