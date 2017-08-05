Man posing as delivery driver attacks New Kent homeowner, steals car

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are warning the public after a homeowner was injured during a break-in New Kent County Saturday morning.

Chief Deputy Lee Bailey with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a residence in the 600 block of Colony Trail in Lanexa just after 10:30 a.m.

Officials said a man posing as a delivery driver assaulted the homeowner and then stole the victim’s car.

The homeowner required medical attention, officials said, but the extent of their injuries or whether they were taken to a hospital was unclear.

No additional information about the suspect or details surrounding the crime were provided.

Deputies are on the lookout for a 2007 white, four-door Mercury Milan with VA tags 1184WG.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information that could help detectives, call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 8104-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.