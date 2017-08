× Sprinklers stop spread of apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va – Firefighters in Chesterfield responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

The call came out before 2:00 a.m. for the White Oak Apartments near I-95 and W Hundred Rd.

Officials say the fire started on someone’s stove, but the sprinklers turned on and stopped the spread of the fire.

Nobody was injured and everyone was let back into their apartments.