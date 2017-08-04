Shaynefully Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite and resident ‘Foodie’ Shayne Rogers, stopped by our backyard weather garden and helped us celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie. Shayne’s Six Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookies were on the Virginia This Morning menu. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Six Ingredient chocolate Chip Cookies

½ c softened butter (1 stick)

¾ c brown sugar

1 large egg

1 t vanilla extract

1 ¼ c self-rising flour

1 c chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together butter and sugar until it lightens a bit and is thoroughly mixed. Stir egg and vanilla into butter and sugar. Add flour in two batches, just as most of the flour is mixed in add the chocolate chips and finisgh mixing until the flour is no longer visible. Scoop with a ¼ cup ice cream scoop onto a greased or lined cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the cookies are lightly browned. Enjoy!

Note: If you use white granulated sugar the cookies will be crispier rather than chewy. Still a delicious cookie.