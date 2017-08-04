× Ginger Juice expands to GreenGate in Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. — Less than a week after unveiling the area’s first Lidl as its anchor retail tenant, a Short Pump development has filled in with two more local shops.

Ginger Juice Co. and Sugar and Hive Beauty Bar have signed leases in GreenGate, a mixed-use development west of Short Pump Town Center.

Ginger Juice, which makes cold-pressed juices and opened its first location at the Village Shopping Center in 2015, will occupy 1,500 square feet adjacent to Mellow Mushroom.

Owner Erin Powell said she aims to open in fall, and the Village Shopping Center location will remain open.

“We’ve definitely seen pretty fast growth,” Powell said. “The category of health food, in general, is growing really fast. People are becoming more health conscious.”

Harrison Hall and Peter Vick of Divaris represented the landlord, Markel | Eagle Partners, in lease negotiations, while Will McGoogan of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented Powell.

Ginger Juice has tapped D.C.-based Lee Design to handle architecture and construction.

With the new store, Ginger Juice will introduce online ordering via a mobile app it’s developing, as well as a line of herbal tonics. Powell said she’ll likely double her staff from 15 to 30 once the new store opens.

To help finance the new spot, Powell used a grant through the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, which allowed her to bring in investors who loaned money to Ginger Juice and got 50 percent of their investment back immediately from the state funds. Powell said five private investors participated and did not take any ownership of the company.

“That was a big crux for being able to build the new store,” Powell said. “I wasn’t capped in the number of investors I could bring on, but it was capped at $50,000 per investor. It was a good way to go out and get investors.”

Continue reading to learn more about the other shop opening, on RichmondBizSense.com.