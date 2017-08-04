Chesterfield mom charged with child neglect after infant nearly drowns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield mother has been charged with child neglect after her infant nearly drowned at a Chester swimming pool.

The incident happened on June 11, 2017 at the Grand Oaks apartment in the 5300 block of Grand Oaks Forest Circle.

Police said they responded to a report of a child unresponsive from being in a swimming pool.

The mother of the infant, identified as 26-year-old Kadarra Sykes, allegedly stepped away from the pool area. When she returned, police say family members had pulled the infant from the pool and were administering CPR.

The infant was revived and is now doing fine, according to police.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney and Child Protective Services, a warrant was served to Skyes.

She has been charged with abuse and neglect of children.