RICHMOND, Va. – The Filipino Festival is celebrating 12 years in the River City, and Sue Berinato along with Vina Rodriguez joined us in the backyard weather garden to share a tasty preview of the event. The Filipino Festival takes place on Friday, August 11th and Saturday, August 12th on the grounds of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The event is FREE to attend. For more information you can visit http://www.filipinofestival.org/