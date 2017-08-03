RICHMOND, Va. – Baker Extraordinaire and Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher passed along her recipe for her grilled Caramel Apple Pockets.. the perfect addition to add to your dessert collection. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

SWEET LEANNE’S CARAMEL APPLE POCKETS

Ingredients

• 1 cup butter

• 1/2 cup cold water

• 2 1/2 cups flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• ½ cup flour(for rolling out dough)

• ½ cup caramel sauce

• 1/2 cup pecan pieces

• 1 cup chopped cooked apples

• 1/4 cup sugar

• ¼ cup brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 tablespoon oil

Directions:

Cut butter into 1/2 inch cubes

In a small mixing bowl add flour and salt and mix well. Add in the cold butter until the mixture resembles coarse bread crumbs.

Slowly add water, mixing continuously, until a dough ball is formed.

Cover tightly place in the refrigerator overnight.

Sprinkle countertop or cutting board generously with flour.

Roll dough out and then cut the dough into 5- to 6-inch circles.

Mix apple, pecans, vanilla and sugars in small bowl and then place on dough

Lightly moisten the edges of the dough with water. Fold the dough in half creating a half moon with filling. Gently press the pie edges together and crimp them with a fork.

Prep the grill grate by brushing on a light coat of oil.

Place pies to the grill and cook over direct heat, uncovered, for 3 minutes on each side or until the dough turns a crispy golden brown. Remove from the grill and serve.