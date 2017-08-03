Raw sewage backs up in home after Dominion installs power pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg man is reaching out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after he said Dominion Energy crews caused sewage to back up into his basement.

Brent Reid, who has lived in his house since 2007, said he and his wife found their basement flooded from a backed up sewage line in December.

"It's no fun having raw sewage in your basement," Reid said. "Dominion put in a new pole and they put it right over our sewer line and it punctured the sewer line."

However, Reid and his wife only discovered that several months later and after two different plumbing companies were called out to four different back ups.

As the last plumber was getting ready to leave, he noticed the ground had given way by the pole.

If you walk near the power pole, you can smell sewage. When you peer down the hole, you can see a broken pipe.

For now, Reid cannot cover the hole.

"If I did that then it would stop my sewer from working and my basement would back up again," Reid said.

Now Reid said he is running out of options after trying to work with Dominion Energy to pay for repairs.

Reid has gotten three estimates that range from a low of $15,000 to a high of $21,000.

On Wednesday he was in small claims court trying to get Dominion Energy to pay. They are due back in court in late October.

Dominion Energy released this statement to WTVR CBS 6:

"We have tried to work with Mr. Reid to reach a reasonable solution, including an offer to pay part of the cost to replace his 90-year-old sewer line. He has opted to go to court in an attempt to recover the cost needed to replace the entire line. Although Mr. Reid has elected to pursue his claim in court, the company remains committed to working with him to find a reasonable solution."

