Mother receives hearing aids thanks to daughter she gave up for adoption

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Chesterfield mother is now able to hear again, thanks to the daughter she gave up for adoption 51 years ago and the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation.

Anne Payne was given up for adoption at birth in 1966.

Last summer, after her adopted parents passed away, Payne searched for, and was reunited with her birth mother, Nancy Marchese.

Since they met, Payne and her mother have seen each other every weekend.

After getting to know her birth mother over the last year, Payne learned Marchese has severe hearing loss. So she wrote an emotional letter to the Beltone, a charitable organization that donates hearing aids to those who are in need.

“I really wanted her to be able to have the ability to hear… and have the ability to enjoy her life,” said Payne.

“We would just be face to face and she would be like ‘huh? What did you say?’ Or we would have to turn up the volume on the TV.”

After sharing her remarkable adoption story and reunion with Marchese, Beltone donated free hearing aids.

“I knew that I had hearing loss, but I didn’t know how bad it was until I came here,” said Marchese. “I just never pursued it, because I knew insurance wouldn’t take care of it.”

Marchese said she's so excited she'll now be able to hear her four daughters and five grandchildren speak and play.

“It’s just really amazing that I can actually hear somebody and not try to read their lips,” she said.

Marchese said it’s been an amazing journey and the new hearing aid is just the icing on the cake.

“I have loved my year with her… It’s been an amazing year,” she added.