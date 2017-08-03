× ‘It was a glass explosion’; Vehicle drives into Richmond Verizon store

RICHMOND, Va. – Thursday afternoon a vehicle ran through the front of the Verizon shop on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond.

The Toyota vehicle was almost fully into the store, said sales associate Nick Peterson. He said the incident occurred around 11:30 or noon.

“It was a glass explosion,” Peterson said.

The store is brick at the top, but mostly glass around the lower section.

Peterson said there were roughly 14 people in the store at the time.

Nobody was hurt in the accident.

“It’s actually a miracle,” Peterson said. “There were some kids right there.”

Peterson described a lady in her late 60s as the driver. He said it sounded, based on the police report, that she meant to hit the brake and hit the gas.

He said the store will be closed the rest of the day while the glass is cleaned up and then repaired. They hope to reopen tomorrow.

Richmond Police and Richmond Fire crews responded to the scene.