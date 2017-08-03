Henrico High football community mourns loss of Shyheem Jackson

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico High School’s Warriors battled on this week despite the loss of their teammate Shyheem Jackson.

“If Shyheem was here he would be like, lets go to work, so we felt like we do him a justice by having practice,” the head football coach at Henrico High School, Gerald Glasco, said.

Jackson died Tuesday night after being found at the bottom of a pool at the Village at the Arbors apartment complex.

Henrico Police said the 16-year-old and five other teens entered the pool area even though it was secured with a fence and a locked gate.

Sources told CBS 6 the boys went swimming and when they left they noticed Jackson was missing.

When they went back, they found him.

“You know it was an accident. We believe God don’t make mistakes,” Glasco said while whipping away tears.

Glasco has to be strong for his players, but the thought of burying Jackson overwhelms his emotions.

“I think that’s going to be tough too, he wants to be buried in his jersey… it’s tough, it’s tough,” Glasco said before getting emotional.

Glasco misses the player he describes as fun-loving, always smiling, and someone who embraced his youth.

“He was a kid, and that’s rare in this day and age,” Glasco said. “Everybody wants to be ahead of their age. He understood who he was as a freshman.”

Now Glasco wants his players to understand perhaps the most important lesson he’s ever taught them: tell your friends you love them before it’s too late.

“If you tell me now how you feel about me, if I go, unfortunate circumstances, when it happens there’s no regret, it’s all love at all times,” Glasco said.

Glasco said there will be a vigil for Jackson at Henrico High School on Sunday at 5 p.m.