Einstein Bros. offers free treat for ‘shmearing joy’ on social media

Posted 3:51 pm, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:06PM, August 3, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – A national bagel chain hopes bagels and cream cheese can spread goodwill.

Einstein Bros. Bagel will run a “shmear campaign” hoping to spread positive messages on social media while promoting their new product line – Shmearfuls.

A Shmearful is the bagel world’s equivalent to a donut hole. According to the sales associate at the Libbie Place Einstein shop, the cream-cheese filled bagels can be eaten in two to four bites.

On Aug. 8, any consumer who visits a participating Einstein location with a “frenemy” (an enemy turned friend or even just a friend) can take advantage of a buy one, get one deal on Shmearfuls telling the counter person: “shmear joy.”

Locally, the cost is $1.49 each and they come in six flavors: pretzel / beer cheese, jalapeno cheddar / plain shmear, French toast / maple shmear, everything / plain shmear, asiago parmesan / plain shmear, and plain / plain shmear.

Right now the French toast flavor is very popular, according to the Henrico associate.

The other part of the “shmear campaign” involves countering negativity on social media. Send a compliment to a friend, family member or even a stranger on Twitter using #ShmearCampaignPromo and you get a coupon for a free Shmearful with purchase. That promotion is currently underway.

A spokesperson said 65 percent of Americans see negative comments or posts on social media every day, with nine in 10 distancing themselves from disparaging posts or taking a break from social media altogether.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels also partnered with Ditch the Label, an anti-bullying charity, to support kids and young adults who have been personally affected by online bullying. For each Shmearful purchased at participating Einstein Bros.® Bagels locations between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, Einstein Bros. will donate $1 to assist with Ditch The Label’s charitable endeavors in the U.S.

Take that, shmeanies.