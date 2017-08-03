Dump truck overturns, spills tar on Interstate 64

Juvenile shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court
Posted 8:41 am, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:29AM, August 3, 2017

Traffic snarled in dumptruck accident

HENRICO, Va. — Commuters can expect delays along the interstate this morning after a  three-vehicle accident involving two dump trucks and a passenger vehicle. One dump truck overturned on Interstate 64 eastbound around 8:14 a.m. Thursday.

One dump truck overturned and tar has spilled on the road way, according to Sergeant Stephan M. Vick with Virginia State Police.

For roughly hour, the left and center lanes were closed in both directions near Nine Mile Rd. (mile marker 193). But as of 9:16 a.m. all eastbound lanes remain closed for crash cleanup. Traffic continues to get by using the right lane. A one-mile backup remains.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.