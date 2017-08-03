Deputy suffers accidental overdose after Stafford County drug bust

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Stafford County deputy is recovering after suffering an accidental overdose Wednesday following the arrest of two people on drug charges.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 6:30 a.m. they responded to a medical emergency at the Goddard School located at 301 HighPointe Boulevard.

Investigators say a citizen discovered a van in the parking lot occupied by two individuals, who were unconscious, one with a syringe sticking out of their arm.

The two people, identified as 40-year-old David Michael Chambers, of Occoquan, and 29-year-old Samantha Stoudt, of Woodbridge, regained consciousness after fire and rescue arrived.

When authorities attempted to make contact with the individuals, deputies say Stoudt attempted to drive away, but was blocked by a patrol vehicle.

Deputies determined that Chambers and Stoudt were suffering the effects of an opiate overdose.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy A.C. Wolford searched the van and recovered evidence of illegal drug usage.

Both Suspects were taken into law enforcement custody and later charged.

Chambers was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Stoudt was transported to Stafford Hospital Center for medical treatment. She was released and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia and one count of Improper Vehicle Registration.

When Deputy Wolford responded to the hospital to follow up with Stoudt, medical staff recognized that he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

“It’s suspected that Deputy Wolford suffered an accidental exposure to the drug evidence he had collected and handled,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Detectives believe that the recovered drugs are an opiate, most likely Fentanyl. Just touching Fentanyl or accidentally inhaling the substance during enforcement activity can result in an overdose and even death if not treated quickly.”

Deputy Wolford was treated with Naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opiate overdose, and later released from the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Chambers and Stoudt are incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Officials say hours before being arrested that morning, Chambers was arrested by Stafford Deputies during a routine check. Officials discovered he was wanted out of the state of Maryland for failure to appear in court.

He was arrested and served a warrant. Chambers was then released by the magistrate a short time later on a $2500 bond. A little over an hour and a half after his release he was had the second contact with Stafford deputies.