6-foot deep sinkhole worries South Richmond neighbors

RICHMOND, Va. -- An expanding sinkhole in a South Richmond neighborhood has folks reaching out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

The crater in the middle of the 8500 block of Barningham Road is marked by a traffic cone.

“I haven't had any damage to my tires, but I do have to get them replaced," neighbor Caroline Sweeney said. "So that could`ve played a factor.”

Sweeney, who lives on the same block as the sinkhole, said it can be tricky navigating around it while driving.

“Now that they've seen the orange cone it's gotten better and everyone knows that it's here,” Sweeney said.

WTVR CBS 6 Reporter Sandra Jones measured the hole with a three-foot yard stick and determined it was nearly seven-feet deep.

“Well, it's just the danger,” said Matthew Aftoora.

Matthew Aftoora said he contacted the City of Richmond when the first sinkhole started to form in front of his neighbors home a year ago.

City crews covered that one with a metal plate, but then another one popped up a year later.

“Over the winter, I noticed a sinkhole at the end of my driveway which at the time was the size of a softball,” Aftoora said.

Aftoora notified city officials several times and said crews checked it out and put an orange cone down.

Meanwhile, the sinkhole is getting bigger.

“I'd like to be there when they come to fix it, because I have a 7-year-old who rides his bike and so forth and I don't want anyone getting hurt," Aftoora said. "Plus I can't get in and out of my driveway very easy.”

At this point, Aftoora is speaking out to keep both his family and his neighbors safe.

“Hopefully, now it may speed up the process,” Aftoora said.

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to the Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, which is responsible for underground issues on city streets.

A spokeswoman said they are award of the situation and are working to resolve it.

