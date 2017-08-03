Armour Meats recognizes local hero, and passes along tasty recipe

Petersburg City Manager talks about top priorities, 30 days into job
RICHMOND, Va. - Armour Meats, the makers of frozen meatballs, pepperoni and portable lunch kits, have been recognizing great moms in the community since 2016. Recently Armour honored local hero Iris Washington, who helped deliver a baby in the downtown Richmond Salvation Army lobby.
Chef Jennifer Burns also stopped by our Backyard Weather Garden to share a simple and delicious recipe with us, great for the Summer time, Armour Meatball Grinders. For more information you can visit http://www.armourmeats.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ARMOUR MEATS}