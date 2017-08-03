Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Broad Street

Video shows men foot racing over cars on Boulevard
Posted 3:13 pm, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:30PM, August 3, 2017

Richmond Police tweeted a picture from the scene.

RICHMOND, Va. — A pedestrian was hit around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Richmond Police.

Around 1 p.m. a Black Chevy Cruze traveling south on N. 8th Street made a right onto East Broad St., police told CBS 6.  At that time a woman was crossing Broad Street and was struck at 8th and Broad.

The female was transported with life-threating injuries to a local hospital.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation. There are charges pending, police said.

Broad St. eastbound between 8th & 9th Streets is currently blocked off as police investigate.There is one lane open going westbound.

Developing.

