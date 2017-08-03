× 9th Annual Back to School Rally

RICHMOND, V.–

Saturday, August 5, 9 am – 1 pm

Northside Coalition for Children, Inc in partnership with Craig Watson and the We Care Festival, presents the 9th annual Citywide Back to School Rally at Hotchkiss Community Center at 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard. This is a joint effort with the We CARE Festival. Open to all RPS teacher and students. Free supplies for RPS Teachers 9 am – 10 am and RPS students from 10 am to 1 pm. Children must be with a parent, have proof of residence and state ID.

Northside Coalition for Children, Inc is in need of notebook paper, crayons and black pens. To donate supplies or for more information contact Shonda Harris-Muhammed at 804-687-6743 or search the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/436041213442449/.