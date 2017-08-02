16-year-old boy drowns at Henrico swimming pool: sources

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A teen died in a drowning Tuesday night in eastern Henrico County, according to sources.

A Henrico Fire and EMS spokesperson said crews responded to a reported drowning in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road at 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the patient was transported to VCU Medical Center within 10 minutes.

Sources say the 16-year-old male died at VCU.

Those sources tell CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that the teen was swimming with several males. When they left they realized they were missing one, they returned to the pool and found that the victim had drowned.

CBS 6 is working to identify the teen involved in the incident.