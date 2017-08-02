× Northside homeowner wants city to pay for tree removal

RICHMOND, Va. –A Richmond woman said a dead tree branch broke off over the weekend and totaled her car.

Lauren Rice believes when it comes to her car she just can’t win. These pictures show her brand new Audi in 2013, with an alleged $17,000 in damage after a branch from this tree near her north Richmond home fell on it.

She said she didn’t know to contact the city to file a claim.

A year or so after, Rice said she contacted the city to request an assessment on the tree that she suspected was dying. She still doesn’t know if they city came by for that. Then last week, another branch from the same tree fall on her car again.

When she shared story to her Rosedale neighbors on social media, Rice said she was told to call the City Attorney’s office to file a claim.

Rice shared her story with Problem Solvers, hoping to expedite the city’s tree removal process.

We told her the Urban Forestry Division handles it, and that a tree inspection can be requested by calling 311.

After Rice’s call to the City Attorney’s office, she came home Wednesday to a letter explaining that the city would be either trimming or removing the tree.

She just hopes after filing a claim, the city will assist in covering the damage.

We reached out to Public Works and are waiting for more specific information about Rice’s case.

The city does post a list of trees that are scheduled to be removed. You can see it on the city’s website. It lists the location of the trees and the tree that damaged Rice’s car is not on the list.