Mother allegedly shaved neighbor boy, wrote ‘pervert’ on his forehead

EUREKA, Mo. — A Missouri mother is accused of shaving a young neighbor’s head and writing “pervert” on his forehead in response to something she said the boy did to her daughter during a sleepover, KMOV reported.

The case is heading to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office after the 34-year-old mother allegedly retaliated against the 9-year-old boy.

Police said the woman’s 9-year-old daughter was spending the night with the boy’s sister in the Legend Terrace Apartments.

Investigators said the boy went into the room where the girls were and pulled the neighbor girl’s hair. When she sat up, the boy told police he accidentally hit her in the chest.

When she went home, police said the girl told her mother she was touched inappropriately.

“The day the 9-year-old boy went to the neighbor’s house looking for his sister and the mother of the young girl who was upset with the young boy pulled him into the apartment, shaved his head,” Lt. Dave Wilson with Eureka Police said.

Police also said the woman then used a felt tip pen to write “pervert” on the boy’s forehead.

Now that mother could face assault charges on a minor.

“She certainly admitted to the accusations and obviously regrets her decision,” Wilson said.

“She just distinctively went into beast mode, you know?” neighbor Bill Constantin said. “She should have got the other kids parents involved.”