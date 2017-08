RICHMOND, Va. – For many of us, the goal of working is that you can one day retire and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Local CPA Phil Umansky, Ph.D., from the Virginia Society of CPA’s, made a return trip to our LIVE show to share a few tips for how to plan for your retirement and how you can manage once you’ve made the transition. For more information you can visit http://www.vscpa.com