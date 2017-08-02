Police ID 89-year-old pulled from river near Manchester Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of the elderly man whose body was pulled from the James River near the Manchester Bridge Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Tredegar Street area around 6:26 p.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they pulled the body of 89-year-old John R. Boynes, of the 2700 block of Lauradale Lane, from the James near the Pipeline Walk.

The Richmond Fire Department’s River Rescue team brought the victim to shore and attempted to resuscitate him, but Boynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death, but that foul play is not suspected.