It’s time For Eggs Ole!

Mary Rapoport, Consumer Affairs Director for the Virginia Egg Council visits our kitchen a few times a year and shares *eggscellent recipes that you can re-create at home. Easy Spanish Rice and Eggs, Egg Tacos, and Egg Quesadillas were on today's menu.

EASY SPANISH RICE & EGGS

This is so simple, yet tasty and filling, that you’re bound to include it as one of your ‘regular’ meals. Kind of like comfort food, it’s great when the cup- board seems bare or you haven’t time to fix some- thing more elaborate. Serve it with a simple salad to round out the meal. It’ll serve 4 for a light lunch and 2 for a hearty dinner for under three bucks!

Cooking spray 2 cups cooked rice 1 jar (16 oz.) salsa 4 – 6 eggs 1⁄4- 1⁄2 cup shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese

Place 10”skillet over medium heat. Spray with cooking spray. Place cooked rice in pan. Stir in salsa and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until bubbly and heated through – about 2 to 5 minutes. With back of spoon, make 4 – 6 indentations. Crack and slip an egg into each indentation. Cover. Cook over medium heat until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard – about 5 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and let sit until cheese melts. Serve hot. Serves 2 – 6.

Chocolate French-Toast Quesadillas

2 eggs

¼ cup milk

½ tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon margarine

2 - 8” flour tortillas (cut to fit skillet)

2 – 4 Tablespoons chocolate chips

Powdered sugar

• Combine eggs and milk.

• Cut tortillas to fit into a small skillet.

• Melt margarine over medium heat in skillet. Pour half egg mixture in.

• Place one tortilla over egg mixture.

• Sprinkle on the chocolate chips.

• Top with other tortilla and remaining egg mixture.

• Cook until brown on bottom and carefully flip to brown the top.

• Cut into wedges and serve, dusted with powdered sugar.

• For a special treat, top with ice cream or sliced mangoes.

Serves 2 (2 wedges each)

Coffee Cup Scrambles

76% of moms cited lack of time as the main factor prohibiting them from making a hot breakfast of eggs on weekdays.

With a few minutes, a microwave, a dozen eggs and a coffee cup, you can enjoy a different, protein rich scrambled egg breakfast every day of the week!

Monday: Plain Egg and Cheese Scramble (egg, water, top with 1 T cheese)

Tuesday: Veggie Nut Coffee Cup Scramble (egg, water, ¼ c broccoli, ¼ c chopped mushrooms, top with Fontina or mozzarella and chopped, toasted walnuts)

Wednesday: Green Eggs and Ham Coffee Cup Scramble (egg, water, ¼ cup spinach, ¼ cup ham, top with any cheese, if desired)

Thursday: Ham Mushroom & Swiss Coffee Cup Scramble (egg, water, ¼ cup chopped mushrooms, thin slice deli ham, sliced, Swiss cheese)

Friday: Mexican Coffee Cup Scramble* (1/2 cup frozen shredded hash browns - *cook these first for 1 minute – then add egg, water, black bean & corn salsa, Mexican cheese blend)

La Technique

• Coat a 12 oz. microwave-safe coffee mug with cooking spray.

• Add 1 egg, 1 tablespoon water, any additional ingredients; beat with a fork or small whisk until well blended.

• Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir.

• Microwave until egg is almost set, 30 – 45 seconds longer.

• Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Top with cheese.

• Enjoy!

• Note: Microwave ovens vary. Cooking time may need to be adjusted.

Egg Scrambles can be eaten directly out of the mug or slid onto toast, made into a hand-held sandwich of bagel thins, tucked into a taco shell or rolled into a tortilla.