Health & Wellness Festival

RICHMOND, Va. – The “WE CARE” Festival is the Northside’s largest event dedicated to health and wellness and is a great resource in the community. Craig Watson from the Northside Coalition for Children along with Penn Crawford from Marks & Harrison shared the details on what you can expect when the 11th Annual festival happens Saturday, August 5th from 10am to 3pm at Hotchkiss Field Community Center on East Brookline Park Boulevard. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/wecarefestival/