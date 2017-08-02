Ginger Juice hopes to add second Henrico location

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County juice shop hopes to open a second location in Short Pump this fall.

Ginger Juice, located in The Village shopping center in Henrico’s near West End, serves up all natural fruit and vegetable juices.

Owner Erin Powell said the juice bar uses cold-press technology to ground up the food into a baby food-like substance. In fact, one bottle can contain up to two-and-half pounds of fruits and veggies.

The shop also serves raw soups, smoothies and acai bowls.

Powell said she named the place after her son in 2015.

“The name actually came from my son because he has bright red hair, so because I started juicing for him I wanted to name the it after him as well,” Powell said. “And it also helps that the ginger is a great superfood and it’s a natural energy booster and great for digestion.”

Powell hopes to open a new location in Short Pump at the end of October.

