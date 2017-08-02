× Freeman High teacher charged with having sex with a minor

HENRICO, Va. – A Freeman High School history teacher was charged for having consensual sex with a minor and using a communication device to propose sex to a minor.

Ashley Leigh Lewis Weber, who is listed on the Freeman High School website as a history teacher, was charged after Henrico Police said they took a report of an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile and Weber.

The investigation led to the 31-year-old woman being charged with two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15+ years old and one count of using a communication device to propose sex.

Authorities were called to the school for a suspicious situation report, on June 12. The student, according to courtroom testimony Wednesday, was 16 at the time of the incident.

Weber was arrested on Tuesday, August 1. She was granted $5,000 bond total on the two misdemeanors and one felony charge.

Weber is married and has no priors on record, according to her attorney Craig Cooley. She is a graduate of Manchester High and graduated VCU in 2009.

Weber will be staying with her mother while on bond. She was released from Henrico Doctor’s Hospital two days ago, according to courtroom testimony, after police allowed her to go there for an examination before she was taken to jail.

We reached out to Henrico County Schools and are awaiting a response.

Weber returns to court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6.