‘We’ve lost our best friend:’ ‘First Dog’ Guinness passes away

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Terry McAuliffe’s dog Guinness has died. The Governor sent out a Tweet Wednesday night announcing the dog’s death.
In the Tweet, McAuliffe said his family is heartbroken. “We’ve lost our best friend. He brought such happiness to so many. #topdogva,” he wrote.
The Governor’s spokesperson Brian Coy declined to comment on how Guinness died before speaking to the family.
Guinness was famous around Capitol Square with visitors and Richmonders stopping to visit with him as he ran around the yard outside the Governor’s Mansion.
37.540725 -77.436048