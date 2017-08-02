Final Score Friday preview 2017: L.C. Bird Skyhawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2016 Record: 11-2

Playoff results: Beat Varina 49-9, Beat Hermitage 27-24, Lost to Highland Springs 34-20

Head Coach: Tony Nicely (1st season)

Starters returning: 10

Quotable: "When you step on the field at Bird high school, everyone knows what the expectations are. We have kids in key positions. We've got most of our line back. That's huge. We have a running back that rushed for over a thousand yards last year even though he was a backup. We've got our quarterback back. We've got some athletes that played in other positions that get a chance to show what they can do on offense."