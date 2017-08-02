Kayaker’s body pulled from James River 50 yards from where he went under

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police joined the Chesterfield dive crews to search for a person they believe drowned at Robious Landing State Park.

The call came in after 7: 45 a.m. Wednesday after officials said a witness told them an older adult male was putting his kayak into the river but it floated away. He went to recover it but went under. The life jacket was on the boat still.

After the initial search, officials switched from rescue to recovery mode. The man's body was recovered almost eight hours and about found 50 yards from where he went under.

Henrico police, who are the lead agency in the incident, said they are working a death investigation.

The water in this area is about eight feet deep. The park is located past James River High School and it is frequented often by boaters and swimmers.

A group who frequently uses the park for open water swimming canceled the swim scheduled Wednesday night.

The man's kayak was recovered downstream.

