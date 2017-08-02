Design One’s Annual Cut-a-Thon

RICHMOND, Va. – Children with Hair Loss is a non-profit that provides hair pieces and wigs to children suffering from hair loss due to any medical condition. Design One Salon & Spa is hosting it’s annual “Cut-a-Thon” to support the this great cause. Jenn Carlson, Stylist Allison Hubbard joined us and brought in cute six-year-old Heidi who wanted to donate some of her hair. The Cut-a-Thon is Friday, August 18th from 10am to 8pm at their location, 220 Heaths Way Road in Midlothian. For more information you can visit http://www.d1hair.com/home.html